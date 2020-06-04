KANSAS CITY, KS. (KCTV) --- Racing is back at Kansas Speedway next month.
Speedway officials announced Thursday that it will host races from July 23-25.
“We are excited to be a part of NASCAR’s return to racing,” said Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren in a statement. “This is an important first step in the resumption of sports to the Kansas City area, and we feel a deep sense of responsibility to play an integral role in that process. The health and safety of our fans, teams, officials, and the entire NASCAR community are paramount.”
Five races will be held that weekend.
They are scheduled to be held without fans, but the situation may change.
