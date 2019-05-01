TOPEKA, KS. (KCTV/AP) -- The Kansas Senate voted Wednesday to override Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly's veto on a measure that would require clinics and doctors to tell their patients about a disputed treatment to stop a medication abortion after a woman has taken the first of two pills.
The Senate voted 27-13 to override the veto.
The margin met the required two-thirds majority, sending the override back to the Kansas House of Representatives.
In previous comments, Kelly said the requirement would interfere in the relationship between patients and physicians.
"This unwarranted legislation will create confusion and could be harmful to women's health," she said. "The practice of medicine should be left to licensed health professionals, not elected officials."
Those against abortion say the bill ensures that women who harbor doubts about ending their pregnancies will learn that they can stop a medication abortion by taking the hormone progesterone.
You can read the entire bill here: http://www.kslegislature.org/li/b2019_20/measures/documents/summary_sb_67_2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.