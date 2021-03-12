Kansas City, MO (KCTV) -- It’s been a week of somber anniversaries: one year since the coronavirus was declared a global pandemic, one year since the first case was identified in Missouri and Kansas.
Joe Chiodo talked with Kansas Secretary of Health, Dr. Lee Norman, in his first in-person interview since the pandemic began. They reviewed the past year and talked about what may be ahead.
Dr. Norman told us that a group of medical experts got together on March 6, 2020, to talk about what the novel coronavirus was. He says, the US response got off to a rough start.
“We were absolutely lacking a federal response,” said Dr. Norman. “You saw where early on Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx and the real strong science advisors got marginalized and thrown off.”
So, one year and 529,000 deaths later, Dr. Norman says his biggest disappointment has been states competing against states.
“It’s been a story of shortages,” said Dr. Norman. “Early on it was PPE, it was testing equipment and testing solutions, and contact tracers and therapeutics, and now vaccines.”
Dr. Norman credits Operation Warp Speed for fast production of vaccines, but the fighting among the states continues.
“There is always going to be controversy as to who’s in what place,” he said.
Confidence from the public was tough to achieve over the past year. At first, the CDC said the general public didn’t need masks, then retracted that statement.
Dr. Norman says it was an effort to protect health care workers who needed masks first and a struggle to understand how the virus spread.
“It did really confuse the message, but in all honesty, let’s tell them when something changes; when we were wrong. Let’s tell them about that as well,” said Dr. Norman. He adds that masks really deserve “a whole lot of credit” in controlling the spread of the disease.
Dr. Norman says vaccines will be our saving grace, but that Covid-19 will be with us for some time—possibly the remainder of our lifetimes.
“It will slip from an epidemic or pandemic to endemic,” said Dr. Norman. “And endemic means, like influenza, it molders along peaks sometimes and drops sometimes. We’ll get boosters and eventually it will be worked out into the influenza vaccine. But we aren’t near there yet.”
Spring and summer will offer hope we desperately need. The CDC guidelines have changed so that now vaccinated people can gather, unmasked. That move, he said, gives people optimism: “There’s light at the end of the tunnel.”
But he warns we must remain vigilant and continue with the public health measures that are clearly working.
“We don’t want to abandon masks, and other public measures,” said Dr. Norman. “That worries me more than anything.”
