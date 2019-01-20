Tyreek Hill Road Signs
Soldier Township Fire Department's Facebook Page

TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- Road signs outside of Topeka warning drivers of speeding in wintery conditions are paying tribute to one of the fastest athletes in sports.

The Soldier Township Fire Department posted the signs over the weekend.

One part of the electronic sign reads, "You're not Tyreek Hill," alluding to the Chiefs wide receiver.

Hill had a career year for the Chiefs, catching 87 passes and collecting 1,479 yards along the way.

Nicknamed "The Cheetah," Hill has posted a 4.25 40-yard dash.

