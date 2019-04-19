TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced on Friday that Kansas has received its annual tobacco settlement payment totaling more than $55.9 million.
The $55,989,218.94 total was received on Thursday and is consistent with the estimate that the attorney general provided last fall to the consensus revenue estimators.
As it does each year, the annual payment will reimburse the state for funds previously appropriated by the legislature to pay for the current fiscal year’s cost of programs financed from tobacco settlement proceeds.
The settlement payments are intended to offset the costs of tobacco-related illness and disease that are borne by Kansas taxpayers through government-paid medical benefits.
Because of the timing of the annual tobacco payment in comparison with the state budget cycle, the legislature appropriates funds each year that will not be received until the following April and then reimburses that amount when the annual payment is received.
Since the first payment was made in 1999, Kansas has received more than $1.1 billion from the participating tobacco manufacturers.
The payments are made each year pursuant to a legal settlement that resolved claims made by 46 states, including Kansas, against the tobacco companies in the late 1990s.
