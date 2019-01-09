LAWRENCE, KS (AP) -- The attorney for Kansas running back Pooka Williams says the star athlete from New Orleans has applied for diversion in a domestic battery case.
The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Hatem Chahine disclosed the effort Wednesday. Chahine has entered a not guilty plea on Williams' behalf.
An affidavit alleges that Williams punched an 18-year-old woman in the stomach and grabbed her by the throat last month. The woman showed the officer text messages from Williams admitting to punching her in the arms. The document says the officer also found the victim had bruises.
Williams reportedly told police that he pushed the woman when he saw her in a room with other men at an apartment building. Both have said they were in an intimate relationship.
Pooka has been suspended pending investigation.
