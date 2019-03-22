Kansas ‘professor’ accused of botching autopsies charged with theft, desecration of a body

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – A man who is accused of botching autopsies across the country is facing criminal charges.

More than 20 families from all over the country claim Shawn Parcells is an incompetent fraud, saying the Kansas man lied to them.

Until now they couldn't get authorities to care, but that changed Friday morning when Parcells walked into the Wabunasse County Sheriff’s Office. He has been charged with three counts of desecration of a body and three counts of theft.

There is serious concern that there is no doctor supervising Parcells’ autopsies, as is required by Kansas state law.

Customers of Parcells like Jeff Jacobson say the feel deceived. Jacobson hired Parcells to do a private autopsy on his father Jack, who had struggled with cancer for almost a decade.

Jacobson told KCTV5 News that his family hoped to find answers, but instead got errors and frustrations.

“It’s an amalgamation of a bunch of junk!” he said of the report from Parcells. “I’m flabbergasted. Like I said, I’m in shock. I’m flabbergasted.”

The autopsy report contained obvious mistakes, including an incorrect date of birth. There was information on Jacobson’s father’s prostate, which is remarkable considering it had been surgically removed years ago.

Jacobson feels that he, his family and his late father were disrespected.

“I feel that my dad’s body desecrated,” he said. “I feel that he has done… done a heinous crime here.”

The upset son said he was not looking for a refund, adding that even the fact that Parcells appears to be the focus of a simple fraud investigation by the Kansas Attorney General’s office is not enough.

“This is criminal, and it needs to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law!” Jacobson exclaimed.

Parcells and his lawyer recently gave KCTV5 News this autopsy report during a recent interview.

The autopsy, like all those done in Kansas, requires the supervision of a physician or surgeon, a law that Parcells has been accused of bending or outright breaking.

When asked, Parcells said his supervisor was a Dr. Duggal. The name of Dr. Ashwani Duggal is misspelled on the autopsy report for Jacobson’s father.

There is a good explanation for why Duggal did not notice the error – he said he had never even heard of the case.

Duggal did not want to go on camera, but he told KCTV5 News that he was not Parcells’ supervisor and that Parcells had not given him any cases, noting that Parcells probably “just used my name and the license number for the lab toxicology results.”

The doctor considers himself to be yet another of Parcells’ casualties, sharing through an email that his signature had been forged on a death certificate in Alaska. He also shared a contract that showed Midwest Autopsy Services, one of Parcells’ companies, has his signature on file.

“I already emailed and called many times to Shawn Parcells,” he told KCTV5 News. “He has not given me any answers so far.”

This is far from the first time Parcells has faced harsh criticism. He has in past been accused of lying about his credentials, botching investigation and even losing a man’s brain, something he is be accused of again by a second family.

Cassandra Malpica’s said she’s been given different stories for nine months about where her mother’s brain is.

Malpica said at one point she was told that the organ was sent to another lab for testing, but when she checked in with the other lab, they said they had never received a specimen with her mother’s name.

After confronting Parcells, she said he simply apologized and told her he still had the brain at his lab.

After the time and lack of answers, Malpica is just exhausted and disturbed about what the actual fate of the brain may be.

“This has crushed us on top of the pain of losing my mother. It’s shameful disgusting and disturbing,” she said. “What I really think happened with it, my concern… my fear is that it’s been cut up and used on his Instagram account or that it has been sold.”