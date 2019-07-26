KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A Kansas priest named Christopher Rossman has pleaded guilty in federal court to possessing child pornography according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.
In his plea, 46-year-old Rossman admitted that investigators found child pornography on his Samsung Galaxy tablet.
The crime occurred in September of 2016, when monitoring software installed on Rossman’s devices reported he had visited adult pornography and child pornography websites.
The KCK Archdiocese then forwarded the report to law enforcement.
Rossman formerly served at the Annunciation Catholic Church in Baldwin City.
When investigators tried to find him in Baldwin City, they learned that his sister had taken possession of the tablet and tried to run over it a number of times.
A forensics examination found files on it depicting prepubescent females engaged in sexual activities.
Sentencing will scheduled at a later date. The crime carries a penalty of up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000.
McAllister commended FBI task force agent Angie Jones for her work on the case and the Archdiocese for its cooperation.
Rossman was first ordained back in 2007 in the KCK Archdiocese.
Rossman was a priest at Prince of Peace in Olathe during his first two years but has been all over the diocese including parishes in Topeka, Holton, Mayetta, Holton, and Lapeer.
