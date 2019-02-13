BROWN COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – A patrol officer of the Sac and Fox Police Department, was found deceased in his patrol car while on duty.
43-year-old Kirby Robidoux was found deceased in his patrol car by a member of the Iowa Tribal Police Department on Wednesday, just before 6 a.m. at the intersection of 330th Street and Longspur Road.
Law enforcement started searching for him after he was not responding to dispatchers who were conducting a routine radio check.
Officers said that an autopsy will be conducted and that foul play was not suspected.
