Military LGBT Pride
(Kansas National Guard)

TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas National Guard on Monday rendered a salute to the service of LGBT service members.

In a Facebook post the National Guard released a statement saying: 

During the month of June the Department of Defense recognizes lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender Service Members and civilians for their dedicated service to both the DOD mission and to our nation. Pride Month is an occasion that brings the LGBT community together with their family, friends, and allies to take pride in themselves and their many achievements. Throughout history, brave lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen have served and fought for our nation. Their readiness and willingness to serve has made our military stronger and our nation safer. We continue to take great pride in all that these men and women contribute to the DOD and our mission. Their hard work, courage, and sacrifices make them respected members of our diverse DOD family.

 

