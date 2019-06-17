TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas National Guard on Monday rendered a salute to the service of LGBT service members.
In a Facebook post the National Guard released a statement saying:
During the month of June the Department of Defense recognizes lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender Service Members and civilians for their dedicated service to both the DOD mission and to our nation. Pride Month is an occasion that brings the LGBT community together with their family, friends, and allies to take pride in themselves and their many achievements. Throughout history, brave lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen have served and fought for our nation. Their readiness and willingness to serve has made our military stronger and our nation safer. We continue to take great pride in all that these men and women contribute to the DOD and our mission. Their hard work, courage, and sacrifices make them respected members of our diverse DOD family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.