KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Tornado season is right around the corner, and Kansas and Missouri will be having a statewide outdoor warning siren test at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
It’s part of Severe Weather Awareness Week.
Most schools are participating by having students take shelter. Johnson County is having their employees do the same. They’ll also send out a test on their notification alert system.
The emergency management team hopes you do too and that you make tornado plan for your family.
“During severe weather preparedness week we hope that people will start thinking about the weather because it’s right around the corner,” Johnson County Director of Emergency Management Dan Robeson said. “We hope that everybody will make a kit and build a plan and have a number of ways to stay informed.”
Johnson County has a tool on their website that puts the seriousness of tornado season in perspective. It shows the paths and power of certain infamous tornadoes that have happened, like the EF5-rated multiple-vortex tornado that struck Joplin in 2011.
It allows users to move the tool around the map and see what the estimated damage would be, and how many schools, homes, hospitals and businesses would be affected in the metro.
