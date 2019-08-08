FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- You might be wondering whatever happened to predictability?
The milkman, the paperboy, the evening TV?
Well it turns out that nostalgia continues to live strong across the country and right here in the metro.
In a recent survey usdish.com looked at the top 90s sitcoms around America.
Here in the metro, our two states are torn between two different shows.
Missouri’s favorite 90s sitcom is “The King of Queens.” However, in the Sunflower State, Kansas sided with the national winner, “Friends.”
“Friends” ended up taking 12 states total.
“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and “Saved by the Bell” took second place with 6 states. “That 70’s Show” came in third. “Fraiser,” “The Simpsons,” “The King of Queens,” “Sabrina, the Teenage Witch,” and “Home Improvement” each took three states for fourth. “Everybody Loves Raymond,” “3rd Rock from the Sun,” and “The Nanny” rounded out the top five with two states. The remaining three states spilt votes between “Boy Meets World,” “Full House,” and “Roseanne.”
Only one of these shows is still in its original run. The Simpsons, favorite of California, Oregon, and Virginia, is still making new episodes and, after airing its 636th episode in 2018, became the longest-running primetime scripted series in TV history.
