HILLSDALE LAKE, KS (KCTV) -- Many state parks in Kansas are already handing out refunds to people who booked camping reservations for the Fourth of July.
Record breaking amounts of rain are flooding campgrounds and boat ramps at several area lakes.
The Hillsdale Lake is about 13 feet over normal pool right now, a new record.
Hillsdale state park has no campgrounds available, all the boat ramps are closed and there’s no where to swim.
Park officials say it’s dangerous to be in the water right now because there are things you can’t see just under the surface. The water is over parking lots, campgrounds, archery facilities and more.
The water also isn’t as clean as it normally is because of runoff rain water in the lake.
As unfortunate as it is for the park to have to essentially close, the lake is doing exactly what it was meant to do, which is hold water and prevent flooding downstream.
“We are definitely losing a lot of revenue that we count on to function as state parks,” Mark Nepote and officer at the state park said. “But when they’re underwater, they’re underwater. There’s nothing we can do about that. Except wait for it to go down and then start the cleanup process”
This park isn’t the only one having to close campgrounds due to flooding.
Perry Lake is essentially doing the same thing. They’re shutting off electricity to campgrounds due to flooding and closing down the main roads and all the dump stations.
That lake is more than 27 feet above normal.
