KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- As the case with a lot of votes in Congress, U.S. House Representatives from Kansas and Missouri voted on party line on the matter of removing U.S. House Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) from committee assignments.
The total vote was 230 yeas and 199 nays, with 11 Republicans crossing the aisle to vote with all of the Democrats on the matter.
None of the 11 Republican votes were from Kansas or Missouri.
"I take no joy in this," U.S. House Rep. Emanuel Cleaver said in a tweet. "I came here to get things done for the people of Missouri w/ a spirit of civility. However, we can’t tolerate lawmakers who believe Parkland or Sandy Hook to be false flags or who speak glowingly of the murder of other members. For that reason, I voted yes."
Cleaver's Democratic counterparts U.S. House Rep. Cori Bush and U.S. House Rep. Sharice Davids joined Cleaver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.