JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (AP) — About 100 people responded to public pleas to attend the funeral of a 63-year-old Junction City veteran.
Army soldiers and members of the public braved frigid weather Wednesday to attend services for Servando "Kiko" Silva-Jimenez, who served as a medic in the U.S. Army. He died Jan. 15 at Geary Community Hospital in Junction City.
The Manhattan Mercury reports officials with the Johnson Funeral Home tried for days to find Silva-Jimenez's relatives. Social media posts began circulating asking that people attend Silva-Jimenez's services at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery.
However, at the last minute, cemetery manager Cecelia Shellnute said officials found Silva-Jimenez's brother in Puerto Rico and he was able to get to Manhattan for the funeral.
