GREAT BEND, KS (KCTV) – On Thursday, a Hoisington man pleaded guilty to second-degree intentional murder in connection with the death of a 2-year-old.
Chaz Stephens, 26, pleaded guilty to the charge in Barton County District Court and the plea was accepted.
Stephens was charged with the crime in connection with the March 2018 death of his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter in Hoisington, Kansas.
Stephens is set to be sentenced on the afternoon of June 3.
As part of a plea agreement, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt agreed to dismiss the remaining lesser charges in the case.
