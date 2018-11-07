MOSCOW, KS (AP) - Authorities say they have arrested a man after a 2-year-old boy died in southwest Kansas.
The Stevens County Sheriff's Office contacted the Kansas Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday for assistance in a death that occurred in Moscow.
The KBI reports sheriff's deputies who were called to a home Tuesday afternoon to investigate the welfare of a child at a Moscow home. They discovered a male child, Mikhail Lahey Jr., dead in the home.
After questioning, the homeowner was questioned and was later booked into the Stevens County jail for first-degree murder.
The KBI says the investigation is continuing and no further information will be released at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.