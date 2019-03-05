TOPEKA, KS (AP) -- Well-known Kansas LGBTQ rights activist Stephanie Mott has died.
Pastor Sarah Oglesby-Dunegan of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Topeka says Mott was hospitalized Sunday after apparently suffering a heart attack. She died Monday at the age of 61.
The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Mott, a transgender woman, filed suit in 2016 seeking to change her Kansas birth certificate to identify her as female, but that case was dismissed in 2017.
The New York City-based Lambda Legal Defense Education Fund then filed a lawsuit last October, which remains pending, challenging the refusal by Kansas government officials to correct gender identification on birth certificates for transgender individuals.
Mott also was a mental health clinician who led the Kansas Democratic Party's LGBT caucus and managed the Topeka chapter of Equality Kansas.
