TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas lawmakers have approved a measure that would require abortion providers to tell patients that medication abortions can be reversed after they take the first of two pills.
The votes Friday were 85-35 in the House and 26-11 in the Senate.
The bill goes to Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly. She is an abortion-rights supporter and has questioned whether the bill is based on sound science.
The bill deals with medication abortions involving RU-486. It would require abortion providers to inform patients that RU-486 isn't always effective in ending a pregnancy, so that a medication abortion can be reversed.
Supporters said the bill ensures that women have the information so they can continue their pregnancies if they change their minds.
Critics say it requires providers to distribute questionable information.
