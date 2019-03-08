TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- Did a dinner involving top Kansas lawmakers at a Topeka restaurant get out of hand?
According to the Topeka Capital Journal, the three high-ranking Republicans gathered at the The White Linen insulted staff and were asked to leave. The small restaurant is less than three blocks from the Kansas Statehouse.
Rep. Susan Concannon, R-Beloit, House Speaker Pro Tem Rep. Blaine Finch, R-Ottawa, and House Speaker Ron Ryckman, R-Olathe, were eating the downtown Topeka restaurant on Feb. 27.
The upscale establishment seats less than 30 people.
The newspaper reports Finch may have been over-served before standing and making a loud toast.
Restaurant owners arrived as the group was leaving then told the lawmakers they would not be welcome back.
KCTV5 News received emailed statements from two lawmakers involved.
Finch says he’s never been asked to leave a restaurant.
"As a representative and personally, I try to always conduct myself in a professional and respectful way whether that’s at work or at social events," he said.
Ryckman says lawmakers are guests in Topeka.
"From the newest member of the body, to every member of leadership, the standard is the same. The rules apply to each and every one of us," he said.
The owners said they did not have any comment.
At this point, it is unknown if any disciplinary action will be taken.
