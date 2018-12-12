FAIRWAY, KS (KCVT) -- A Kansas lawmaker’s party switch is getting national attention.
Senator Barbara Bollier announced Wednesday that after 10 years serving in the state legislature as a Republican, and 43 years registered as a Republican, she has switched her affiliation to Democrat.
She told KCTV5 Wednesday the shift was a matter of principal and a political analyst says it makes sense.
Bollier has always been considered a moderate or what some call a RINO, Republican In Name Only.
Bollier represents Northeast Johnson County, including cities like Fairway, Mission Hills, Prairie Village, Leawood, Westwood, Mission, Roeland Park, and the northern tier of Overland Park.
It is a region that has come back blue in multiple recent state and national elections and is only getting bluer. That’s why some experts say the switch could very well help her in the next election.
“Her district has turned into a solidly Democratic district,” noted Patrick Miller, KU Assistant Professor of Political Science. “When Bollier came in, the R next to her name was still appealing to a lot of those people, but as time has progressed, the Republican brand has soured among suburban voters, just like the Democratic brand has soured amongst rural voters.”
Bollier made waves with state party leaders this year when she openly endorsed Democrat Laura Kelly for Governor in her run against the controversial Kris Kobach.
Bollier was stripped of a committee leadership position soon after.
Kelly won the governor’s seat.
But there were scads of precursors, including a state GOP platform which included the phrase, “We believe God created two genders, male and female.”
“That was like the clinching moment. Because I am a physician, and God created more than xx and xy,” exclaimed Bollier, referring to the female and male chromosomes.
“I think that her politics don’t really fit with where the Republican Party is today,” contended Miller.
Bollier said her lifelong GOP identity had to do with local control and fiscal conservatism.
“I grew up in the party of Nancy Kassebaum,” she added, referring to the US Senator from Kansas. “That’s what I joined when I was 18. The party had moved further and further away from that.”
But many of the social issues she supports are more in line with Democrats.
She supports Medicaid expansion and women’s choice. She tangled with former Governor Brownback over school funding and gun control.
Miller cautioned against crediting the Trump effect for the shift in her district’s party identity, and that of suburban voters in general, noting that it began well before the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
Bollier, however, said President Donald Trump played a key role in her decision, mainly in leaving her frustrated by GOP leaders unwilling to stand publicly against him.
“It’s kind of the fable of the Emperor has no clothes. No one will call it what it is. But it’s not acceptable. And they know that,” argued Bollier.
State Senate President Susan Wagle had this to say about the switch in a Tweet:
“Bollier has a voting record more liberal than some Democrats, so it’s no shock she joined the party of Nancy Pelosi. The only surprise is that she didn’t end her facade of being a Republican sooner.”
Bollier’s party switch has no impact on majority. Democrats remain just a quarter of the Kansas Senate. The move will, however, return to Bollier some of her power on committees.
