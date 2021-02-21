KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- In the past decade, marijuana has become legal in some form across most of the country.
According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 47 states have some type of legal cannabis program, ranging from recreational use or medical use.
Kansas is one of three remaining states, along with Idaho and Nebraska, to not have at least some form of legalization.
Advocates hope that changes.
The Kansas Medical Marijuana Regulation Act will get a hearing this week in the Kansas Legislature.
Proponents of the bill will speak on it this Wednesday, while opponents will testify Thursday.
The bill was introduced on Feb. 1, 2021. It was referred to the Committee on Federal and State Affairs.
Below is a copy of the bill:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.