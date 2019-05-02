TOPEKA, KS (AP) - The Kansas House has voted again to uphold Gov. Laura Kelly's veto of a bill requiring abortion providers to tell patients that a medication abortion can be stopped once it has been started.

The vote Thursday in the Republican-controlled House was 83-41 to reconsider a vote Wednesday against overriding the Democratic governor's veto, one short of the two-thirds majority that the bill's supporters needed. It means the 82-43 vote Wednesday sustaining the veto stands.

Kansas House sustains abortion 'reversal' veto after Senate votes to override The Kansas Senate voted Wednesday to override Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly's veto on a measure that would require clinics and doctors to tell their patients about a disputed treatment to stop a medication abortion after a woman has taken the first of two pills.

Legislative rules allow members to reconsider actions within 24 hours, giving abortion opponents a chance to save the bill.

Kelly called the bill an unwarranted intrusion into patient-doctor relationships. Supporters said it ensures that women who have misgivings about ending their pregnancies know they can stop a medication abortion after taking the first of two pills.