TOPEKA, KS. (KCTV/AP) — Republicans in the Kansas Legislature have narrowly failed to override Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's veto of a bill to require doctors to tell patients that medication abortions can be stopped after the first of two pills.
The Senate voted 27-13 Wednesday with no votes to spare to override the veto. But the vote in the House was 82-43, two short of the two-thirds majority needed for an override.
In previous comments, Kelly said the requirements in the bill would interfere in the relationship between patients and physicians.
"This unwarranted legislation will create confusion and could be harmful to women's health," she said. "The practice of medicine should be left to licensed health professionals, not elected officials."
Those against abortion say the bill ensures that women who harbor doubts about ending their pregnancies will learn that they can stop a medication abortion by taking the hormone progesterone.
Abortion-rights supporters counter those claims by saying such mandates force doctors to present patients with dubious information.
