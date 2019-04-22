MISSION, KS (KCTV) -- A Kansas Highway Patrol vehicle was struck during a pursuit late Monday morning.
The pursuit was initiated by the Kansas Highway Patrol following a hit-and-run crash.
The trooper was not harmed, according to officials.
The pursuit wrapped up near 48th Street and Nall Avenue in Mission.
Stop sticks were used to end the pursuit and arrest the suspect.
