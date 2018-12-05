KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Kansas Highway Patrol was involved in a pursuit on Interstate 70 Wednesday morning that ended in a crash.
Authorities say a black Monte Carlo took off eastbound when troopers attempted to pull the driver over for multiple traffic violations.
The driver crashed on 78th Street.
That's where they were taken into custody.
No one was hurt.
