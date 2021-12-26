Baylor Kansas Basketball

The Kansas Jayhawks host the Baylor Bears during an NCAA college basketball game at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan., Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

 Reed Hoffmann

LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) --- For the second time this week, an opponent for the Kansas Jayhawks basketball team had to cancel a game due to Covid-19 protocols. 

The Harvard men's basketball team tweeted Sunday night that its game scheduled for Dec. 29 against KU is no longer happening. 

The game will not be rescheduled. 

Kansas is looking for an opponent to fill the void, according to Kansas Jayhawks Associate Athletic Director Dan Beckler. 

