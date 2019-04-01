JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Local grocery and convenient stores across Kansas are now allowed to sell stronger beer.
Prior to April 1, these stores could only sell beer with an alcohol content of 3.2%. Now, the stores will be allowed to sell beer with an alcohol content up to 6%.
This change has been a long time coming for the state. Former Gov. Sam Brownback signed this law back in 2017.
One of the bigger winners of the change is QuikTrip. According to spokesman Mike Thornburgh, the company’s sales will expand greatly. He said the total inside sales of beer products in the country is roughly 10-12%. However, in Kansas it’s just 1%.
Thornburgh said QuikTrips will now have more coolers with beer and will even carry craft beers from both local and regional breweries.
Supporters say the change will give customers more options and that it’s necessary because of a dwindling market for 3.2% beer.
Though, opponents say it’ll push stronger beer into a less-regulated environment.
Until Monday, if you wanted alcohol with the higher alcohol percentage, you had to go to a liquor store. The new law allows liquor stores to carry tobacco, sodas, mixers and snacks. Something they couldn’t previously do.
Northwood Liquors in Kansas City, Kansas, has already moved in non-alcoholic merchandise. Though, owner Daryls Evers said it won’t offset their revenues from lost beer sales. However, he’s staying positive.
“I think it would be a mistake to pre judge what the outcome of this is going to be right out front. And every business has to change,” Evers said.
The law states that the non-alcoholic products cannot exceed 20% of gross sales.
The new liquor laws do not include wine or liquor.
