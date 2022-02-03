KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV/AP) --- Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D-KS) has vetoed a redistricting proposal that would have split Wyandotte County into two separate districts.
The Kansas House of Representatives voted in favor of the proposal by a 79-37 measure, while the Senate supported it 26-9.
“The process of drawing districts each decade is the core to ensuring that all Kansans have the opportunity to participate in their government and have their voices heard," Kelly said. "The courts and the Legislature have established case law and criteria on how to draw Kansas districts fairly and constitutionally.
The map would also move the city of Lawrence into a district that included central and western Kansas communities.
Under the new map, Democratic U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids would lose some of the neighborhoods in her Kansas City-area 3rd District where her support is strongest. Redistricting is a big issue for both major parties as Republicans seek to regain a U.S. House majority in this year's elections.
"Wyandotte County is carved into two separate congressional districts. Without explanation, this map shifts 46 percent of the Black population and 33 percent of the Hispanic population out of the third congressional district by dividing the Hispanic neighborhoods of Quindaro Bluffs, Bethel-Welborn, Strawberry Hill, Armourdale and others from Argentine, Turner and the rest of Kansas City, Kansas south of I-70."
(0) comments
