TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) – On Wednesday, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly got her first dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccination. After getting the shot, Kelly said she didn’t feel a thing!
Before rolling up her sleeve, Governor Kelly was asked about getting the shot before some of the state’s healthcare workers. She says she was asked to get the shot and saw it as an opportunity to lead by example. “In the case of the elected leaders who have the option of getting vaccinated right now, I think it would be wise and would be consistent with the desire to work together to really promote the mitigation efforts that work, and in the case of the virus… something that will actually stop the spread of the virus”.
Some politicians have been criticized for getting vaccinated so soon. Some Governors and members of Congress have opted to wait until after Phase One is complete.
