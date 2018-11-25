TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer has issued a State of Disaster Emergency declaration for the state in response to the winter storm currently moving across Kansas.
The declaration authorizes the use of state resources and personnel to assist with response and recovery operations in affected counties.
"Here in Kansas we make it a priority to take care of our neighbors," said Colyer. “We strongly recommend that you postpone travel plans, if possible, however, if you must be on the road, make sure your vehicle’s emergency kit is stocked, your gas tank is full and your cell phone and charger are with you and someone knows your travel plans. Also, be mindful of all emergency response personnel out on Kansas roadways and give them space to do their jobs to ensure their safety and that of our citizens.”
The Kansas Division of Emergency Management has activated the State Emergency Operations center in Topeka to a partial level, to monitor the weather and coordinate any state emergency response operations that might be requested.
The Kansas Department of Transportation has reported multiple road closures due to visibility including I-70 eastbound and westbound from Salina to WaKeeney. For an updated list of road conditions go to the Kansas Department of Transportation website at kandrive.org.
Winter road conditions are accessible by dialing 5-1-1 from your mobile phone anywhere in Kansas; outside Kansas call 1-866-511-5368 (KDOT).
KDEM has been receiving reports of vehicles getting stuck in the snow and those individuals leaving their vehicles and walking in the storm. The safest place for travelers is to remain in their vehicle. Do not get out of your vehicle and walk because road crews may not see you due to visibility issues. Stay in your vehicle, make sure your exhaust pipe is clear and not clogged with snow or ice debris or you run the risk of filling your vehicle is carbon monoxide. Run your car sparingly while you are waiting on help. Keep the window cracked. If you are stuck in the snow call the Kansas Highway Patrol by dialing *HP (47), or *KTA (582) while on the Kansas Turnpike.
Westar Energy and Midwest Energy are reporting power outages across multiple counties in the western and northeastern portions of the state. Restoration time for these outages is unknown.
Gusting winds with blizzard-like and whiteout conditions are causing extremely hazardous traveling conditions. Travel is discouraged. If you must travel use caution and make sure your car has a full tank of gas and an emergency kit in your trunk.
