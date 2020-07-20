KANSAS (KCTV) -- Gov. Laura Kelly on Monday is expected to talk about her push to delay the school year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, as some state officials urge the opposite behind the scenes.
Kelly announced last week that Kansas schools should not reopen until after Labor Day, pushing the start of the school year back by about a month for many school districts.
There are still some processes that must take place for the governor's pushback of the school year to become a reality, though. She is expected to sign an official executive order today keeping schools closed until after Labor Day, and under state law, the governor will also need the approval of the Kansas State Board of Education to keep schools closed.
Meanwhile, the state senate's president has sent a letter to state school officials urging them to reopen schools on schedule. Many Kansas schools, including most of those in the Kansas City area, had scheduled the school year to begin in early-to-mid August.
Schools across the country have been scrambling to figure out how to operate in a pandemic while minimizing the danger to students and staff. Kelly was one of the first governors in the country to close schools when the pandemic started in March.
On the other side of the state line, Missouri schools are set to start in late August as planned. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson recently met with President Donald Trump and discussed the importance of reopening schools on time. Many Missouri school districts are allowing parents to opt-in to a digital-only approach for their children if they are uncomfortable sending their kids back in-person.
