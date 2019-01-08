Kansas federal worker affected by shutdown

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- 17 days now and counting of this government shutdown is impacting thousands of the federal workers around the metro.
One local mother is wondering how she will pay her bills.
"It's my job, it's my livelihood,” said Sarah Watterson, federal worker.
Watterson is desperate for an end to the government shutdown so, she can provide for her family.
“It's how I put food on the table for my children," said Watterson.
Speaking out as a private citizens and local union president, Watterson, the primary bread winner in her family, says she will be out of money soon.
"We're trying to cut the grocery bill just down to the necessities, I mean we don't live extravagantly so it's hard to cut out any bills,” explained Watterson.
The former Marine now works as an office manager at the EPA office in Lenexa. She hasn’t been to work since last Monday.
Her two children sense something is going on.
"They want to know why there aren't certain foods in the house, they want to know why we can't go out to eat," expressed Watterson.
The effects of the shutdown have now begun to reach the Kansas director of unemployment.
“The longer the furlough goes on, as we are seeing in this case, we start seeing a steady escalation of more and more federal claims. Likely because of individual employee's concerns about being able to pay their bills,” said Brett Flachsbarth, Director of Unemployment for Kansas.
Primarily, only furloughed federal employees can receive unemployment from the state.
Experts say some of those workers will look for temp work to supplement their income.
Watterson was asked if she thinks it’s worth keeping the government shutdown to secure funding for a border wall.
"I don't know that it's worth the livelihoods of people. I don't know that anything would be worth that," voice Watterson.
In an effort to assist those furloughed federal workers, the office of personnel management gave out sample letters that can be sent to creditors for employees struggling to pay their bills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.