KANSAS CITY, KS. (KCTV) --- The State of Kansas eclipsed over 150,000 coronavirus cases on Friday.
The state reported an additional 5,224 positive cases since Wednesday, according to the update provided by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
The state has reported 1,529 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
Just over 5 percent of the state has tested positive for it.
