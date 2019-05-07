KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Four Kansas natives will be competing in Monster Jam's first-ever event at Arrowhead Stadium.
Husband and wife, Jimmy and Dawn Creten, and father and daughter duo, Darren and Kaylyn Migues will battle to be the Kansas City champion on June 15.
Fourteen massive Monster Jam trucks will roll into at Arrowhead Stadium, five of which are making their Kansas City debut: Bad Company, Earthshaker, Great Clips Mohawk Warrior, Jailbird and Nitro Menance. They join nine trucks returning to the city, including Grave Digger, Zombie and El Toro Loco.
Here is the lineup of trucks and athletes:
- Bad Company, John Gordon
- Bounty Hunter, Jimmy Creten
- Brodozer, TBD driver
- Earthshaker, Steven Thompson
- El Toro Loco, Scott Buetow
- Grave Digger, Adam Anderson
- Great Clips Mohawk Warrior, Bryce Kenny
- Jailbird, Kaylyn Migues
- Max D, Colton Eichelberger
- Monster Mutt Dalmatian, Candice Jolly
- Nitro Menace, Darren Migues
- Raminator, Mark Hall
- Scarlet Bandit, Dawn Creten
- Zombie, TBD driver
Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com, charge by phone at 800-745-3000 or in-person at the Arrowhead Stadium Box Office.
