TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) – A Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism employee was fatally injured when his all-terrain vehicle overturned.
48-year-old Mark A. Jackson of Milford, died Tuesday at the Milford Wildlife Area when the all-terrain vehicle he was driving overturned and rolled down an embankment, pinning him underneath, authorities said in a release on Wednesday.
It is said that Jackson is a seasonal employee of the KDWPT and was spraying weeds at the time of the accident. This is one of the many duties he performed to improve his hometown wildlife area, the released said.
“The KDWPT family lost one of its own in this tragic accident,” said Brad Loveless, KDWPT Secretary. “We offer our most heartfelt condolences to Mark’s family and friends. He will be missed by many.”
In the release they said, “Though only with KDWPT a short period of time, Jackson made a favorable impression on his coworkers who describe him as someone who ‘was always fun to be around’ and ‘had a great outlook on life.’”
Jackson leaves behind his wife and mother.
