KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- It appears Kansas City's mask mandate could be extended once again.
On a preliminary agenda for next week's council meeting, there's a resolution that would extend the mask mandate another month.
The current order expires on Oct. 7.
If voted on and approved, masks would be required until Nov. 6.
The extension would come as data moves in the right direction.
Kansas City reported 816 COVID-19 cases last week, down from about 1,600 cases the first week of August.
Deaths are also coming down, as Kansas City reported seven deaths in the past reporting period. That's down from 33 deaths reported the first week of September.
