KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- The Kansas City Zoo is welcoming some new macaroni penguins.
The zoo says it's the first time in the 110-year history of the zoo that they will be home to the penguins.
Eggs from SeaWorld in San Diego were flown in to hatch there.
"Eight fluffy chicks are being hand-raised by zookeepers behind the scenes," the zoo said in a Facebook post. "Our macaroni penguin chicks averaged only 92 grams at hatching but are growing fast by gaining 10 to 15 percent of their body weight daily. The monumental challenge of raising eight hungry penguin chicks includes up to six feedings daily of a herring, krill, and vitamin 'smoothie.'”
Macaroni penguins are vulnerable to extinction, the zoo said.
They eventually grow up to around 10 pounds and two-feet tall.
