KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A second king penguin just hatched and the Kansas City Zoo needs help naming the adorable chick.
There are two “play pens” in the cold penguin exhibit at the Helzberg Penguin Plaza.
Blizzard, the zoo's penguin chick who hatched on Jan. 13, is growing fast and is almost the size of his parents.
The newest chick, hatched on Feb. 2. It is the first offspring for mom Ricky and dad Buddy Love.
Since both penguin chicks were born during Kansas City’s seemingly perpetual winter, the zoo is seeking a fun winter-themed name for the newest chick.
Submit your ideas on the Kansas City Zoo’s Facebook page and zookeepers will pick their favorite.
