Kansas City Zoo wants your help name newest king penguin chick

A second king penguin just hatched and the Kansas City Zoo needs help naming name the adorable chick.

 (Kansas City Zoo)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Say "hello" to Vortex!

Two king penguin chicks have hatched during this winter and both have received appropriately themed names.

The first king penguin chick hatched on Jan. 13 during a blizzard and was given the name “Blizzard” by zookeepers.

A second king penguin chick, Vortex, hatched on Feb. 2 during the polar vortex which brought Antarctic temperatures to Kansas City.

The Kansas City Zoo's Facebook fans suggested names for this chick and zookeepers picked their favorite of those submissions.

The top five suggested names were “Pothole,” “Snowball,” “Icee,” “Chilly” and “Vortex.”

