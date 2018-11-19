KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City Zoo's oldest chimpanzee passed away Friday at the age of 55.
Blackie was also one of oldest residents of the zoo. She was born in Africa and came to Kansas City in 1966.
The Average life expectancy for a female chimpanzee is 37 years old.
Blackie was one of the oldest female chimpanzees living in an AZA-accredited zoo.
"The difficult decision was made to humanely euthanize her due to declining health," zoo officials said Monday.
Blackie had eight offspring, including Kioja, who still resides at the Kansas City Zoo.
Blackie was also grandma to COTU, which stands for Center of the Universe. COTU is also part of the chimpanzee troop at the zoo.
Her devoted human caregivers will especially remember Blackie for her feisty but sweet personality. She loved snow and bubble baths and was a favorite of the Zookeepers who worked with her. She will be deeply missed by everyone at the Kansas City Zoo.
