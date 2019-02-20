KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Officials with the Kansas City Zoo said their polar bear Bam Bam passed away Tuesday night.
Zoo officials say Bam Bam was an older bear.
"Her overall health had been good until very recently. This week, however, preliminary tests showed that her liver was failing. When further tests determined that she had developed untreatable liver cancer, the difficult decision was made to euthanize her, the said in a written statement.
Bam Bam, who was 31 years old, came to the Kansas City Zoo last spring from Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo, where she was born in November 1987.
She joined Berlin, a 29-year-old female, in Polar Bear Passage.
In the wild, polar bears live an average 15 to 18 years.
"Bam Bam loved peanut butter and also had a fondness for celery. She greatly enjoyed her habitat at the Kansas City Zoo. As her zookeepers cleaned the outdoor area each morning, she would let them know when they were taking too long, as she was always anxious to explore when they finished each day. She loved to swim in the pool and play with her orange boat. Visitors could often see her laying spread out in the grass, occasionally turning her head to munch on her soft bed," the zoo said.
