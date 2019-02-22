KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Zoo has lost one of their giraffes.
The zoo says, Hamisi passed away Wednesday morning due to a tragic accident. He died from an acute spinal cord injury.
In a statement official, say a necropsy performed by the zoo’s veterinarians says Hamisi likely died instantly.
They say, “The entire Zoo is heartbroken and grieving this loss.”
