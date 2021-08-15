KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — The eyes of the world are on Afghanistan tonight as the government collapses while the United States withdrawals from the country, ending a 20 year campaign to transform the nation.
Afghans around the world are mourning today, even right here in Kansas City.
Mariya Goodbreak has called Kansas City home for about eight years, but she born in Iran after her family fled Afghanistan during the soviet invasion in the early 80’s. The family left just as the Taliban was forming.
“I was born in a country where I was told I was not wanted there. So I kind of grew up in the culture of knowing that we are displaced and this is not home,” she said.
Her family’s journey took them to India for four years after Iran, then finally Canada where they settled as refugees.
Her family, and father especially, has watched from afar for years as the United States built a democracy in their homeland.
Seeing images of the Taliban taking over the presidential palace, of the chaos at the Kabul airport as people try to flee, and of progress already being erased breaks her heart.
“Today is really in a lot of ways a day of mourning. To see those images. And see how fast, in just a matter of a few days, the work of 20 years of democracy being established, democracy today in Afghanistan died,” Goodbreak said.
She has aunts, uncles and cousins still living in Afghanistan and sending updates on the turmoil.
“We are hearing their voices. We are getting video images from what is happening there, and a lot of it honestly is unbearable to watch,” she said.
Her family has already experienced loss.
“My father just in the last few days lost his cousin who was part of the resistance against the Taliban. He was killed. So you’re just seeing a lot of targeted killings that are happening right now.”
Goodbreak isn’t upset with that the United States is pulling out of Afghanistan, but is upset with the transition.
“I agree with the policy. The United States just could not stay anymore. There had to be the transition of power. The resources, the training, all passed down to the Afghan government to hold their own country,” she said. “But I think what I am hurt and upset about it is the actual implementation of it. I think there was a lot of miscalculation. Just a few weeks ago our president said that there is little to no shot that the Taliban will take over most of the country. And today we're literally seeing that happening.”
She says what we can do as a Kansas City community is to prepare to be a welcoming city for the incoming refugees.
“We are already seeing it. I’m getting phone calls from resettlement agencies, social workers. They’re seeing waves of Afghans coming here,” she said.
She runs a non-profit called Global Futbol to help refugees settle into American life.
She hopes all Afghans who helped the United States in the past two decades make it here safely. She also hopes the Biden Administration ups the cap for the number of refugees the U.S. will take in this year.
