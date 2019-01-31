KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A 36-year-old Kansas City woman was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for her role in leading a large methamphetamine conspiracy.
Yadieras Y. Contreras, also known as "Fajita," was sentenced to 13 years and nine months in federal prison without parole.
Contreras was the third defendant in the case to be sentenced this month.
David F. Bushdiecker,47, was sentenced on Jan. 24 to 20 years and five months in federal prison without parole.
Benjamin H. McDaniel, also known as “Cowboy,” 56, was sentenced on Jan. 4 to 14 years in federal prison without parole.
Additionally, nine others in the case have been sentenced and three more have pleaded guilty and await sentencing.
On Feb. 9, 2018, Contreras pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to distribute meth. She admitted that she sold more than 40 kilograms of meth to McDaniel from 2014 to April 2015. McDaniel then distributed it to others.
Contreras also admitted that she sold meth to Troy C. Hudson, 50, of Belton. Hudson delivered drugs to Contreras and collected the proceeds of drug trafficking. Hudson also transported a large amount of cash to Arizona. Hudson was sentenced to eight years and two months in federal prison without parole.
Contreras also received meth from Roberto W. Duran, also known as “Muchacho,” 37, a citizen of El Salvador who resided in Phoenix. He delivered approximately 10 pounds of meth at a time to Contreras’ home or to a garage behind a pizza restaurant in Raytown. The meth was hidden in various vehicles and removed once it arrived. Contreras paid the drivers for meth they had previously delivered, and those proceeds were then transported back to Arizona.
Duran was sentenced to 14 years and seven months in federal prison without parole.
Contreras was allowed to use the Raytown garage by the garage’s renter, Aaron R. Plowman, 41, of Eldon, MO.
On four occasions, Plowman allowed Contreras to use the garage to receive meth shipments from her Arizona supplier. In exchange for the use of the garage space, Contreras fronted about one pound of meth to Plowman on each occasion.
Plowman was sentenced to 10 years and eight months in federal prison without parole.
