KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- A woman has been sentenced to 28 years in prison for fatally shooting a 15-year-old girl in February 2019 outside Central High School.
Jamya D. Norfleet, 28, was convicted of second-degree murder and 10 years for unlawful use of a weapon.
The shooting happened on Feb. 12, 2019.
Kansas City police were dispatched to the 3200 block of Indiana Avenue that night.
When officers arrived, they realized a basketball game was underway and found 15-year-old An'Janique Wright suffering from a gunshot wound outside of the entrance to the school.
She was taken to the hospital and later died.
The medical examiner ruled her death a homicide, and police found 9 mm spent shell casings at the scene. Video surveillance showed a lone person firing a gun.
It also showed some of what led to the shooting.
