Kansas City woman's lemon delight recipe leads to $100,000 lottery prize

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City woman is $100,000 richer thanks to her frugal shopping and the Missouri Lottery.
Molly Upton recently went out of her way to purchase a cheaper ingredient for her lemon delight recipe. Couple that with her fleeting decision to purchase a Missouri Lottery Scratchers ticket resulted in the top prize.
“I never even go to that QuikTrip,” admitted Upton, referring to the QuikTrip located at 8011 State Line Road in Kansas City. “It’s across the street from a grocery store that I don’t usually go to, but their pecans are cheaper there.”
After leaving the grocery store with her pecans, she visited the gas station to fill up.
Her sudden impulse to play a “20X Lucky” Scratchers ticket made Upton's day that much sweeter.
“I’m not even a big Lottery player,” said Upton, who played the ticket while at the QuikTrip location. “I stuck the ticket in the (Check-A-Ticket) machine, and it said ‘Claim At Lottery.’ I went back to the clerk and asked, ‘Is something wrong with this machine?’”
After having her ticket checked again, she learned that she had won a $100,000 top prize.
Upton plans to use the windfall to pay off debt and become debt free.
