KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -- A Kansas City woman has been charged with driving drunk in a deadly wrong-way crash.
Prosecutors announced Monday that 34-year-old Naquita Williams faces one felony DWI count in the crash that killed 26-year-old Danzel Campbell. Charging documents say Williams had been traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate 435 when the crash happened earlier that day.
The prosecutor's office said in a news release that Williams' eyes were "watery, bloodshot and glassy" after the crash. The release says officers also "detected an odor of intoxicants." She was taken to a hospital with injuries that didn't appear to be life-threatening.
