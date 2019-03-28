KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City's water is in bad shape and, with tens of thousands of visitors here for the NCAA Tournament and the U.S. Gymnastics meet that starts tomorrow, it’s the definition of bad timing.
KCTV5 News asked what those visitors think about the murky Missouri River water.
With all the visitors in town, the “turbidity alert” couldn’t have come at a worse time.
Most visitors we met at Union Station didn’t know what turbidity means. It has to do with how murky the water is and how much sediment and other particles the river’s flooding has picked up. However, the city said the water is safe to drink.
If there is heavy rain north of the St. Joseph area, that’s a problem because it all runs south. That’s why, even though KC’s water is better, we should pay attention to places like Leavenworth. About 1.4 million gallons of wastewater overflowed from its treatment plant and right into Five Mile Creek, which feeds into the Missouri River that runs right into KC.
The water services department told KCTV5 News that they are prepared and improving its treatment processing every day.
As far as the turbidity alert, the city said that should end very soon. However, even after it’s lifted, it could stay murky and taste a little different for a few days.
