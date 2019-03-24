KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- KC Water is asking customers to conserve water following news of the utility having treatment challenges as a result of flooding from the Missouri River.
Tests confirmed there was no biologic or virus contamination, but the utility said on Sunday the high turbidity alert issued on Friday remains in effect.
"Customers may continue to notice changes in the taste and color of their tap water that began last week," KC Water said in a statement on Sunday.
Additional tests will be conducted, they say.
The State of Missouri is not classifying the situation as an emergency and no boil advisory has been issued.
